Couple Kicked Out Of Machine Head Show For Having Sex (Week in Review)
Couple Kicked Out Of Machine Head Show For Having Sex was a top story on Sunday: Machine Head took to social media to report that a couple was kicked out of their show in San Diego, Ca last week after they were caught having sex in the front row of the venue during the concert. Following the show last Tuesday (Nov 22nd) at the House of Blues the band sharedvia Instagram, "San Diego! HOLY... FREAKIN... SH*T!!!?? When a guy and gal get ejected for having sex during "Davidian" (in the front row no less!?) you know it's gonna complete insanity! *no joke!*... WOW, what a welcome back you gave us, we are blown away! ?
