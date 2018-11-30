News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Evergrey Release 'A Silent Arc' Video (Week in Review)

Evergrey

Evergrey Release 'A Silent Arc' Video was a top story on Sunday: Evergrey have released a new music video for their track "A Silent Arc". The song comes from the band's forthcoming album "The Atlantic" which is set to hit stores on January 25th.

S Englund had this to say about the new studio effort, "This is album number 11 and it's also the third album of a concept that might have reached its destination, or at least one conclusion.

"It might also have been something that some of you saw coming or anticipated? We've fought through giant private obstacles as well as an extremely complicated break-in at our studio to bring this album to you. So at the same time as it's certainly not been painless or at all easy, it's been rewarding in new ways and our creativity has been painted in colours of honesty and sincerity.

He continued, "This is our heaviest, darkest, and perhaps also our most diverse album to date. It's everything we wanted to compose and the written words come straight from a place of transparency and never before experienced lucidity.

"Finally, as of yesterday, we've reached new shores. We can't wait for you to share this journey with us and dive into our worlds, our depths, and the waters of The Atlantic!" Watch the video - here.

