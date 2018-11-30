|
Fernando Perdomo Releases New Album 'Zebra Crossing' (Week in Review)
Fernando Perdomo Releases New Album 'Zebra Crossing' was a top story on Sunday: Prog guitarist Fernando Perdomo has released his new studio album "Zebra Crossing", which features songwriting collaborations with Zak Nilsson (son of Harry Nilsson), Cyndi Trissel, and Beach Boys lyricist Stephen Kalinich This new studio album was predominantly recorded at abbey road studios and features all new original titles building up to a beautiful cover of 'While My Guitar Gently Weeps' featuring Diane Birch, Shawn Lee, and Jason and Daphna Rowe. Read more - here.
