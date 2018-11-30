Foo Fighters To Headline Reading and Leeds Festivals

The pair of festival events over the August 23-25 weekend - alongside fellow headliners Twenty One Pilots, The 1975 and Post Malone - will be preceded by another new tour addition: an August 17 appearance at Summer Sessions at Bellahouston Park in Glasgow.

While the Foo Fighters are enjoying a break for the upcoming holiday season, Dave Grohl will deliver the debut live performance his epic solo recording "Play" at Warren Haynes' Christmas Jam 30 benefit concert in Asheville, NC on December 8.

Grohl will be accompanied by other rockers - to be announced - to recreate the recently-released film and audio project that documents the live recording of a solo 23-minute composition that sees the multi-instrumentalist Foo Fighter perform the song on seven instruments over the course of three days in the studio.

The live debut will top the bill on the annual event's second night - at the city's US Cellular Center alongside appearances by Eric Church, Gov't Mule, Jim James and Joe Bonamassa; the December 7 opening night will present live music from Grace Potter, Jamey Johnson, Marco Benevento, Mike Gordon, and a headline set of Pink Floyd covers by Gov't Mule billed as "Dark Side Of The Mule." Read more - here.