News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Guns N' Roses Share Live 'Patience' Video (Week in Review)

.
Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses Share Live 'Patience' Video was a top story on Sunday: (hennemusic) Guns N' Roses are streaming live performance video of their 1988 classic, "Patience", that was captured during a November 17 concert in Taipei, Taiwan.

The first song of the group's encore was a No. 4 hit on the US Billboard Hot 100 back in the day, helping push "GN'R Lies" to sales of more than 5 million in the country.

As part of the Not In This Lifetime tour, the band also live-streamed video footage of "Live And Let Die" from the Taiwan show via Facebook. Since the reunion of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan returned to stages in 2016, the band has performed more than 140 concerts for over 5 million fans to date in stadiums, arenas, and as part of festivals worldwide.

In 2018 alone, Guns N' Roses has played 13 stadiums along with five summer festival headlining slots across Europe before more than 750,000 fans. Watch the video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Guns N' Roses News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Guns N' Roses Share Video From Recent Shows

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Wanted To Do Best For Fans Despite Illness

Axl Rose's Severe Illness Cuts Guns N' Roses Show Short

Guns N' Roses Share Live 'Patience' Video

Guns N' Roses Release Live 'November Rain' Video

Guns N' Roses Share Live Videos From Manila Show

Guns N' Roses Stream Video From Reunion Tour Leg Kick Off

Guns N' Roses Reunion Offered Turned Down By Former Member

Guns N' Roses Rifts Caused By Outside People Says Slash

Duff McKagan Joins Slash For Guns N' Roses Classic In Hollywood

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Aerosmith's Joe Perry Shares Photos Following Health Crisis- Dead & Company Announce 2019 Tour- Last In Line Release New Video and Announce Album- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Foo Fighters To Headline Super Saturday Night Concert- AC/DC and Rush Receive Big KISS- Guns N' Roses Share Video From Recent Shows- Accept Lose Founding Member- more

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Wanted To Do Best For Fans Despite Illness- Metallica Releasing Limited Edition Unplugged Album- Def Leppard Release Video For Depeche Mode Cover- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Aerosmith's Joe Perry Shares Photos Following Health Crisis

Dead & Company Announce 2019 Tour

Last In Line Release New Video and Announce Album

Keith Richards Talks Rolling Stones 2019 Tour

Eric Clapton Releases 'For Love On Christmas Day' Video

Maximo Park Release Video From Upcoming Live Package

Neil Young Streams Track From Upcoming 'Songs For Judy' Release

Singled Out: Charming Liars' Something Dark

Foo Fighters To Headline Super Saturday Night Concert

AC/DC and Rush Receive Big KISS

Guns N' Roses Share Video From Recent Shows

Accept Lose Founding Member

Kenny Chesney Announces Songs For The Saints Tour

William Shatner Streams Collaboration With ZZ Top Legend

Hatebreed Announce 25th Anniversary Tour

Cradle of Filth Announce North American Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: Rick Monroe - Smoke Out the Window

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets, Part 1 - Hendrix, ELO, Angel

Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker

Root 66: Mark Wayne Glasmire - Can't Be Denied

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.