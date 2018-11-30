News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Hellyeah Releasing Final Album With Vinnie Paul (Week in Review)

.
Hellyeah

Hellyeah Releasing Final Album With Vinnie Paul was a top story on Sunday: Hellyeah fans will soon be able to hear the final album that the late Vinnie Paul was working on before his death with the band announcing it will arrive early next year.

The band took to social media last week and posted the following message "Happy Thanksgiving Hellions!! See you all next year and with a new record that is going to blow you away!!"

Bassist Kyle Sanders revealed some details about the new studio effort during a SiriusXM interview shortly before Vinnie Paul's death. Kyle said,
"We're in the middle of huge things right now. This is the last thing you expect to hear. We're in the studio right now, man. We're doing a record, [this is] everything that Vinnie lives for. It's devastating, man.

"The music that I'm sitting on right now, it makes me so happy to hear it, to have all the music done. We're doing vocals now, we're like 75 percent done with this record. [The] tour's starting in September, all these festivals [are booked]. We just were on the phone with Vinnie talking about the game plan."

Sanders also spoke about working with the iconic Pantera drummer. He said, "Playing bass with that drummer, being the foundation with him in this band, I'm so satisfied with what we've done together. And what we just did on this whole record together. I couldn't be more proud." - here.

