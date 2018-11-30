News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Motley Crue's John Corabi and White Lion's Mike Tramp Teaming Up (Week in Review)

.
John Corabi

Motley Crue's John Corabi and White Lion's Mike Tramp Teaming Up was a top story on Sunday: The Dead Daisies and former Motley Crue frontman John Corabi has announced that he is teaming up with White Lion singer Mike Tramp for a special show next March.

The show will be taking place at the Debonair Music Hall in Teaneck, New Jersey on St Patrick's Day according to a social media post by Corabi. But it looks like there may be additional shows with John and Mike Tramp.

Saigon Kick guitarist Jason Bieler announced on Facebook that he will be playing with the two singers at a show on March 4th in Georgia. He wrote, "I'm uber-jazzed and excited to announce that I will be playing with Mike Tramp and John Corabi on March 4th at 37 Main - A Rock Cafe - which I'm told is very close to Atlanta.

"Obviously, you guys know me from when I fronted Motley Crue, but did you know John Corabi wrote 'When The Children Cry' and Mike Tramp went platinum by crooning 'Love Is On The Way'? Thanks Scoley Entertainment and Music Management for including me and offering use of your jet!" - here.

