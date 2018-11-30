Pink Floyd Stream Rare 1968 Video Featuring Syd Barrett

Written by Barrett and filmed in December of 1967, the tune was the singer's sole compositional contribution to the project, as well as his last song published by the group before his departure a few months later as David Gilmour joined the lineup.

The group's transitional record from the original Barrett-led era to the Gilmour years reached No. 9 on the UK charts, with drummer Nick Mason later declaring it his favorite Pink Floyd album.

The rocker recently returned to live performances with Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets, with a lineup that strictly performs material from the group's pre-"The Dark Side Of The Moon" era.

"With the help of some like-minded friends, I have embarked on a voyage of discovery of the music that was the launchpad of Pink Floyd and my working life," says Mason. "It seems too early to retire, and I missed the interaction with other musicians."

Mason and his band will next be seen on a spring 2019 tour of North America that will begin in Vancouver, BC on March 12. Watch the video - here.