Singled Out: One Flew West's Semi Kinda Right (Week in Review)

While it might not sound like it at first, "Semi Kinda Right" is a song that was born out of a feeling of frustration and total hopelessness. When I first started writing the song, we were in a place with the band where it felt like we were going absolutely nowhere, and I was honestly questioning whether there was even a point in doing this anymore. Even though we had a really successful and busy summer with the band, I still felt like we somehow weren't living up to the expectations that everyone else had for us and at a certain point, I realized that I just had to say f*** that...and that's when I started writing the song. The writing process for "Semi Kinda Right" pretty much ended up being a self-help session for myself. I figured that just sitting back and having fun with what I'm doing is a hell of a lot more productive than stressing out about what other people think of me. At the end of the day, I just want to make some waves In my industry and do what makes me happy no matter how "successful," we are and this song really helps hammer that home for me.

