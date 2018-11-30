News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Ness Heads' Pretty (Week in Review)

.
Ness Heads

Singled Out: Ness Heads' Pretty was a top story on Monday: Chicago rapper Ness Heads just recently released a video for her latest single "Pretty" and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

If you've listened to my music before "Pretty," you'll have noticed the vibe this song has is very different. My two singles before are joints you can roll your windows down too, blast the radio, and cruise to get you feeling relaxed and happy.

"Pretty" kind of happened by accident. It was 11pm, I was at the studio and I just finished talking to my friend who was telling me about some girl who was talking sh*t about me, so I was in a "f*** you" type mood. One of my other friends hit me up as I was on my way home and invited me to go to a studio session, the opposite direction of my house. I was so close to just calling it a day and heading straight home, but something in me told me to turn around and just go to the studio. So I went to the studio and because of the mood I was in "Pretty" came out. Vince, the producer, showed me the beat, and I didn't like it at first but thought I'm here so might as well write something. I ended up falling in love with the beat, and the chorus and verse came immediately. I wrote it to make listeners feel confident and have it be a big "f you" to any haters they might have.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself - right here!

More Ness Heads News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Singled Out: Ness Heads' Pretty

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Aerosmith's Joe Perry Shares Photos Following Health Crisis- Dead & Company Announce 2019 Tour- Last In Line Release New Video and Announce Album- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Foo Fighters To Headline Super Saturday Night Concert- AC/DC and Rush Receive Big KISS- Guns N' Roses Share Video From Recent Shows- Accept Lose Founding Member- more

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Wanted To Do Best For Fans Despite Illness- Metallica Releasing Limited Edition Unplugged Album- Def Leppard Release Video For Depeche Mode Cover- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Aerosmith's Joe Perry Shares Photos Following Health Crisis

Dead & Company Announce 2019 Tour

Last In Line Release New Video and Announce Album

Keith Richards Talks Rolling Stones 2019 Tour

Eric Clapton Releases 'For Love On Christmas Day' Video

Maximo Park Release Video From Upcoming Live Package

Neil Young Streams Track From Upcoming 'Songs For Judy' Release

Singled Out: Charming Liars' Something Dark

Foo Fighters To Headline Super Saturday Night Concert

AC/DC and Rush Receive Big KISS

Guns N' Roses Share Video From Recent Shows

Accept Lose Founding Member

Kenny Chesney Announces Songs For The Saints Tour

William Shatner Streams Collaboration With ZZ Top Legend

Hatebreed Announce 25th Anniversary Tour

Cradle of Filth Announce North American Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: Rick Monroe - Smoke Out the Window

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets, Part 1 - Hendrix, ELO, Angel

Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker

Root 66: Mark Wayne Glasmire - Can't Be Denied

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.