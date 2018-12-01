News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Metallica Releasing Limited Edition Unplugged Album (Week in Review)

.
Metallica

Metallica Releasing Limited Edition Unplugged Album was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) Metallica will release a limited-edition, vinyl version of their recent acoustic performance at the inaugural All Within My Hands Foundation Helping Hands Benefit Concert on February 1.

The November 3 event at The Masonic in San Francisco, CA celebrated the first full year of the band's All Within My Hands Foundation, which was launched in 2017 to help create sustainable communities by tackling the issues of hunger and workforce education and encouraging volunteerism.

The benefit concert raised more than $1.3 million for the non-profit organization, who will use the funds to work with their partners at Feeding America and the American Association of Community Colleges.

"Helping Hands...Live & Acoustic At The Masonic" captures Metallica's acoustic set of classic tracks and cover of tunes by Deep Purple, Nazareth, Bob Seger and Blue Oyster Cult.

The limited edition, 2LP 140g colored vinyl release will see all proceeds donated to All Within My Hands. Audio of Metallica's performance is currently available via CD and digital download via livemetallica.com. Watch video from the show - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Metallica News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Metallica Releasing Limited Edition Unplugged Album

Metallica Share Rare Acoustic Performance Video

Metallica Donate $100,000 To California Wildfire Relief Efforts

Metallica and Foo Fighters Lead Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Lineup

Metallica Release Live 'Hardwired' Video

Metallica Release Live 'And Justice For All' Video

Metallica And Slipknot Stars Appear In New Film Sepultura Endurance

Metallica Release Video For Rare 'Phantom Lord' Performance

Metallica Share Live Video For Classic Song

Metallica Stream Debut Live Performance Video Of 1988 Rarity

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Aerosmith's Joe Perry Shares Photos Following Health Crisis- Dead & Company Announce 2019 Tour- Last In Line Release New Video and Announce Album- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Foo Fighters To Headline Super Saturday Night Concert- AC/DC and Rush Receive Big KISS- Guns N' Roses Share Video From Recent Shows- Accept Lose Founding Member- more

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Wanted To Do Best For Fans Despite Illness- Metallica Releasing Limited Edition Unplugged Album- Def Leppard Release Video For Depeche Mode Cover- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Aerosmith's Joe Perry Shares Photos Following Health Crisis

Dead & Company Announce 2019 Tour

Last In Line Release New Video and Announce Album

Keith Richards Talks Rolling Stones 2019 Tour

Eric Clapton Releases 'For Love On Christmas Day' Video

Maximo Park Release Video From Upcoming Live Package

Neil Young Streams Track From Upcoming 'Songs For Judy' Release

Singled Out: Charming Liars' Something Dark

Foo Fighters To Headline Super Saturday Night Concert

AC/DC and Rush Receive Big KISS

Guns N' Roses Share Video From Recent Shows

Accept Lose Founding Member

Kenny Chesney Announces Songs For The Saints Tour

William Shatner Streams Collaboration With ZZ Top Legend

Hatebreed Announce 25th Anniversary Tour

Cradle of Filth Announce North American Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: Rick Monroe - Smoke Out the Window

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets, Part 1 - Hendrix, ELO, Angel

Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker

Root 66: Mark Wayne Glasmire - Can't Be Denied

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.