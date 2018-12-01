News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Mick Jagger Reveals Details For Upcoming Rolling Stones Tour (Week in Review)

.
Rolling Stones

Mick Jagger Reveals Details For Upcoming Rolling Stones Tour was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) Mick Jagger is sharing his thoughts on The Rolling Stones' No Filter US tour in a new interview ahead of tickets going on sale this week for the spring 2019 stadium trek.

The 13-show series will begin at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL on April 20 and hit eleven more cities before wrapping up at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL on June 21.

Asked what fans can expect from the upcoming shows, Jagger tells Billboard: "A good night out! A good night out for all. We did a kind of similar tour in Europe this summer, so it's got a lot of fun. ...It's pretty high energy and it's a good a show, I think. I'm into it."

The rock icon explains the difference between performing in the US compared to other territories. "Well, I don't have to speak foreign languages normally, so that's a big difference," says Jagger. "When you tour Europe it's a lot of languages, so I try to do them all and that takes up some time, so (in the U.S.) I can concentrate on some other things.

"There's lots of regional differences, say between Houston and New York, so you've got to tune yourself to that a little bit. It's slightly about adjusting your set and attitude. It's different. It's nice that it's different, you don't want it to be completely homogenous. But it's great to be going around so many different areas, different states and so on."

"Basically your life's attuned to doing those few hours onstage and everything else is a build up to that," he continues. "Of course, you get to enjoy yourself at other times, but really you're thinking about the next show or the show you're doing that night. A lot of prep time goes into that - keeping yourself (together) so you can get through the whole thing without screwing up physically and mentally and keeping yourself really sharp. But I really enjoy it."

At 75 years of age, Jagger says he still loves touring. "When you go out in front of all those people you get an enormous rush of chemicals in your body - your own chemicals, not chemicals you've put in," he says, laughing. "Let's face it, it is a huge buzz. Must be like playing football or something." Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

