News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Scorpions Live 'Rock You Like A Hurricane' Video (Week in Review)

.
Scorpions

Scorpions Live 'Rock You Like A Hurricane' Video was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) The Scorpions can be seen performing their 1984 classic, "Rock You Like A Hurricane", at Spain's Resurrection Fest in a newly-available video from producers of the July event.

The 2018 edition of the annual concert in Viveiro, Lugo also saw sets by KISS, Megadeth, Ghost and Tremonti, among others. Resurrection Fest 2019 will take place from July 3-6 and will feature appearances by Slipknot, Slayer, Lamb Of God and more - full details are available at resurrectionfest.es

The Scorpions just completed their 2018 live schedule with a pair of shows in China last week. The band made headlines recently when they were forced to cancel a November 10 slot supporting Def Leppard in Sydney, Australia after singer Klaus Meine dealt with some vocal issues.

"Even though my voice was under the weather in Melbourne and Sydney," says Meine, "this tour in Australia and New Zealand was a wonderful experience, and I hope we come back soon especially to Melbourne and Sydney to make up for it." - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Scorpions News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Scorpions Live 'Rock You Like A Hurricane' Video

Scorpions Cancel Shows Down Under Due To Vocal Issues

Queensryche Reveal Lineup Change For Scorpions Tour

Scorpions Add Dates To U.S. Fall Tour

Def Leppard And The Scorpions Team For Fall Tour

The Scorpions Announce U.S. Fall Tour

Scorpions Cancel Tour Dates Due To Klaus Meine Illness 2017 In Review

Scorpions Release 'Follow Your Heart Lyric Video

Scorpions Announce New CD and Double LP Collection

Scorpions Announce New CD and Double LP Collection

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Aerosmith's Joe Perry Shares Photos Following Health Crisis- Dead & Company Announce 2019 Tour- Last In Line Release New Video and Announce Album- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Foo Fighters To Headline Super Saturday Night Concert- AC/DC and Rush Receive Big KISS- Guns N' Roses Share Video From Recent Shows- Accept Lose Founding Member- more

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Wanted To Do Best For Fans Despite Illness- Metallica Releasing Limited Edition Unplugged Album- Def Leppard Release Video For Depeche Mode Cover- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Aerosmith's Joe Perry Shares Photos Following Health Crisis

Dead & Company Announce 2019 Tour

Last In Line Release New Video and Announce Album

Keith Richards Talks Rolling Stones 2019 Tour

Eric Clapton Releases 'For Love On Christmas Day' Video

Maximo Park Release Video From Upcoming Live Package

Neil Young Streams Track From Upcoming 'Songs For Judy' Release

Singled Out: Charming Liars' Something Dark

Foo Fighters To Headline Super Saturday Night Concert

AC/DC and Rush Receive Big KISS

Guns N' Roses Share Video From Recent Shows

Accept Lose Founding Member

Kenny Chesney Announces Songs For The Saints Tour

William Shatner Streams Collaboration With ZZ Top Legend

Hatebreed Announce 25th Anniversary Tour

Cradle of Filth Announce North American Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: Rick Monroe - Smoke Out the Window

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets, Part 1 - Hendrix, ELO, Angel

Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker

Root 66: Mark Wayne Glasmire - Can't Be Denied

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.