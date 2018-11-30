Scorpions Live 'Rock You Like A Hurricane' Video

The 2018 edition of the annual concert in Viveiro, Lugo also saw sets by KISS, Megadeth, Ghost and Tremonti, among others. Resurrection Fest 2019 will take place from July 3-6 and will feature appearances by Slipknot, Slayer, Lamb Of God and more - full details are available at resurrectionfest.es

The Scorpions just completed their 2018 live schedule with a pair of shows in China last week. The band made headlines recently when they were forced to cancel a November 10 slot supporting Def Leppard in Sydney, Australia after singer Klaus Meine dealt with some vocal issues.

"Even though my voice was under the weather in Melbourne and Sydney," says Meine, "this tour in Australia and New Zealand was a wonderful experience, and I hope we come back soon especially to Melbourne and Sydney to make up for it." - here.