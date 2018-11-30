|
Singled Out: Messer's Save Myself (Week in Review)
.
Singled Out: Messer's Save Myself was a top story on Monday: Messer recently released a video for their latest single "Save Myself" from their self-titled debut and to celebrate we asked Maddox to tell us about the track. Here is the story: "Our newest single "Save Myself" is a song about taking action in unhealthy relationships. Most of us have seen or been in those type of relationships that are ultimately toxic and result in you having to save yourself and get out. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album - right here!
