The Pineapple Thief Streaming New Single

Bruce Soord had this to say about the song, "In line with the concept of the album, this song is about addiction, specifically to being connected - sharing everything you do, no matter how inane.

"And the constant desire to feel a rush from watching everything you share crawl its way around and an even bigger rush when it brings something back to you.

"In this case, what comes back isn't good and ultimately leads to your undoing." Check it out - here.