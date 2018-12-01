AC/DC and Rush Receive Big KISS

KISS did a Q&A during a SiriusXM appearance and were asked about their best opening bands over their long career (watch the cliphere). Gene Simmons responded, "Best set? AC/DC on their first tour. A band that shares the same philosophy - no matter what any other band is doing, to thine own self be true. I've said it before but it's more true now than ever.

"A lot of people look the same and act the same and do the same thing. Every once in a while you see a band like AC/DC. Nobody's like them. We'd like to think we're unique in that way too."

Frontman Paul Stanley added, "AC/DC with Bon Scott when we had them on tour. Great. Judas Priest were phenomenal - and Bob Seger got his first gold album on tour with us."

Drummer Eric Singer also reflected on seeing Rush open for KISS while the were promoted their sophomore album "Fly By Night" in the mid-1970s. Stanley said of the legendary Canadian prog-rockers, "I think for us, Rush was most exciting. When we first had them playing with us in Canada and John Rutsey was still the drummer. The first album was Humble Pie, it was Zeppelin. They obviously found their footing in something they wanted to do later on. They were always great." - here.