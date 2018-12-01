News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

AC/DC and Rush Receive Big KISS (Week in Review)

.
KISS

AC/DC and Rush Receive Big KISS was a top story on Wednesday: As KISS prepare to launch their latest farewell tour the members of the band recently reflected on some the legendary bands that opened for them in the past.

KISS did a Q&A during a SiriusXM appearance and were asked about their best opening bands over their long career (watch the cliphere). Gene Simmons responded, "Best set? AC/DC on their first tour. A band that shares the same philosophy - no matter what any other band is doing, to thine own self be true. I've said it before but it's more true now than ever.

"A lot of people look the same and act the same and do the same thing. Every once in a while you see a band like AC/DC. Nobody's like them. We'd like to think we're unique in that way too."

Frontman Paul Stanley added, "AC/DC with Bon Scott when we had them on tour. Great. Judas Priest were phenomenal - and Bob Seger got his first gold album on tour with us."

Drummer Eric Singer also reflected on seeing Rush open for KISS while the were promoted their sophomore album "Fly By Night" in the mid-1970s. Stanley said of the legendary Canadian prog-rockers, "I think for us, Rush was most exciting. When we first had them playing with us in Canada and John Rutsey was still the drummer. The first album was Humble Pie, it was Zeppelin. They obviously found their footing in something they wanted to do later on. They were always great." - here.

More KISS News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


AC/DC and Rush Receive Big KISS

KISS Add North American Summer Leg To Farewell Tour

Eddie Van Halen KISS Rumor Addressed

KISS Rock Classic Hit With James Corden On Late Night TV

KISS Reunite With Ace Frehley For First Time In 17 Years

KISS Play Destroyer Classic On Late Night TV

KISS Rock Classic Song On The Tonight Show

KISS Rock Classic Song On The Tonight Show

Peter Criss Not Up To Playing Full KISS Farewell Tour Shows Says Ace

KISS Announce First Dates Of Farewell Tour

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Aerosmith's Joe Perry Shares Photos Following Health Crisis- Dead & Company Announce 2019 Tour- Last In Line Release New Video and Announce Album- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Foo Fighters To Headline Super Saturday Night Concert- AC/DC and Rush Receive Big KISS- Guns N' Roses Share Video From Recent Shows- Accept Lose Founding Member- more

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Wanted To Do Best For Fans Despite Illness- Metallica Releasing Limited Edition Unplugged Album- Def Leppard Release Video For Depeche Mode Cover- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Aerosmith's Joe Perry Shares Photos Following Health Crisis

Dead & Company Announce 2019 Tour

Last In Line Release New Video and Announce Album

Keith Richards Talks Rolling Stones 2019 Tour

Eric Clapton Releases 'For Love On Christmas Day' Video

Maximo Park Release Video From Upcoming Live Package

Neil Young Streams Track From Upcoming 'Songs For Judy' Release

Singled Out: Charming Liars' Something Dark

Foo Fighters To Headline Super Saturday Night Concert

AC/DC and Rush Receive Big KISS

Guns N' Roses Share Video From Recent Shows

Accept Lose Founding Member

Kenny Chesney Announces Songs For The Saints Tour

William Shatner Streams Collaboration With ZZ Top Legend

Hatebreed Announce 25th Anniversary Tour

Cradle of Filth Announce North American Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: Rick Monroe - Smoke Out the Window

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets, Part 1 - Hendrix, ELO, Angel

Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker

Root 66: Mark Wayne Glasmire - Can't Be Denied

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.