Accept Lose Founding Member

Baltes had this to say, "To all Accept fans: I hereby announce my departure as bass player from Accept. I have been with the band from the very beginning. Many of you were there as well. I'd like to thank you all for the great years we shared together. Keep it metal."

We are all heartbroken! Peter needed a change in his life and we wish him all the best. He will always be part of the Accept family and to honour his tribute to music history, we should all wish him well. Gaby, Wolf, Mark, Uwe & Christopher...indeed ACCEPT WILL KEEP IT METAL!"