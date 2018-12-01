|
Accept Lose Founding Member (Week in Review)
.
Accept Lose Founding Member was a top story on Wednesday: Veteran metal band Accept have announced that founding bassist Peter Baltes has decided to leave the band, but the group assured fans that "the Metal Heart will continue beating". Baltes had this to say, "To all Accept fans: I hereby announce my departure as bass player from Accept. I have been with the band from the very beginning. Many of you were there as well. I'd like to thank you all for the great years we shared together. Keep it metal." The band issued this group statement, "We are all heartbroken! Peter needed a change in his life and we wish him all the best. He will always be part of the Accept family and to honour his tribute to music history, we should all wish him well. Gaby, Wolf, Mark, Uwe & Christopher...indeed ACCEPT WILL KEEP IT METAL!" Read more - here.
