|
Cold Weather Company Stream New Song 'Do No Harm' (Week in Review)
.
Cold Weather Company Stream New Song 'Do No Harm' was a top story on Wednesday: Cold Weather Company are streaming their new single "Do No Harm". The song comes from their forthcoming album "Find Light" Steve Shimchick had this to say about the track, "'Do No Harm' is essentially the sequel to our song "'Clover'... both inspired by different stages of the same exciting, yet fleeting relationship. "Where 'Clover' was written during the whirlwind, with those feelings of optimism and hope that a lasting resolution could be found, 'Do No Harm' was written after the flame was snuffed. While many songs on 'Find Light' include a struggle between positive and negative themes within the same verses, 'Do No Harm' stays dark. "The remaining feelings from it all allowed 'Do No Harm' to become one of the most dramatic songs we've written - helping to fill the darkest space of the album's emotional spectrum". Check out the song - here.
Steve Shimchick had this to say about the track, "'Do No Harm' is essentially the sequel to our song "'Clover'... both inspired by different stages of the same exciting, yet fleeting relationship.
"Where 'Clover' was written during the whirlwind, with those feelings of optimism and hope that a lasting resolution could be found, 'Do No Harm' was written after the flame was snuffed. While many songs on 'Find Light' include a struggle between positive and negative themes within the same verses, 'Do No Harm' stays dark.
"The remaining feelings from it all allowed 'Do No Harm' to become one of the most dramatic songs we've written - helping to fill the darkest space of the album's emotional spectrum". Check out the song - here.