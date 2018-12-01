Cradle of Filth Announce North American Tour

Wednesday 13 and Raven Black will be providing support on the trek which kicks off on March 7th in Las Vegas. Cradle of Filth frontman Dani Filth had this to say, "As a band, we are very much looking forward to the upcoming second leg of our US/Canadian Cryptoriana World tour.

"The first, at the beginning of last year, was such a success that we decided to come back armed with a bigger, better show coupled with two awesome bands in support. We can't wait to bring the noise back to our favorite hunting ground! Ia! Ia! Cthulhu Fhtagn!"