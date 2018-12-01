News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Cradle of Filth Announce North American Tour (Week in Review)

.
Cradle Of Filth

Cradle of Filth Announce North American Tour was a top story on Wednesday: Cradle of Filth have announced the second North American leg of their tour in support of their latest album, "Cryptoriana - The Seductiveness of Decay."

Wednesday 13 and Raven Black will be providing support on the trek which kicks off on March 7th in Las Vegas. Cradle of Filth frontman Dani Filth had this to say, "As a band, we are very much looking forward to the upcoming second leg of our US/Canadian Cryptoriana World tour.

"The first, at the beginning of last year, was such a success that we decided to come back armed with a bigger, better show coupled with two awesome bands in support. We can't wait to bring the noise back to our favorite hunting ground! Ia! Ia! Cthulhu Fhtagn!" - here.

More Cradle Of Filth News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Cradle of Filth Announce North American Tour

Fallen Legion Stream New Song Featuring Cradle Of Filth Star

Metal Band Cradle of Filth Slam Rapper Kanye West 2017 In Review

Cradle Of Filth Release 'Heartbreak And Seance' Video

Cradle Of Filth Announce New Album and Tour

Metal Band Cradle of Filth Slam Rapper Kanye West

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Aerosmith's Joe Perry Shares Photos Following Health Crisis- Dead & Company Announce 2019 Tour- Last In Line Release New Video and Announce Album- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Foo Fighters To Headline Super Saturday Night Concert- AC/DC and Rush Receive Big KISS- Guns N' Roses Share Video From Recent Shows- Accept Lose Founding Member- more

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Wanted To Do Best For Fans Despite Illness- Metallica Releasing Limited Edition Unplugged Album- Def Leppard Release Video For Depeche Mode Cover- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Aerosmith's Joe Perry Shares Photos Following Health Crisis

Dead & Company Announce 2019 Tour

Last In Line Release New Video and Announce Album

Keith Richards Talks Rolling Stones 2019 Tour

Eric Clapton Releases 'For Love On Christmas Day' Video

Maximo Park Release Video From Upcoming Live Package

Neil Young Streams Track From Upcoming 'Songs For Judy' Release

Singled Out: Charming Liars' Something Dark

Foo Fighters To Headline Super Saturday Night Concert

AC/DC and Rush Receive Big KISS

Guns N' Roses Share Video From Recent Shows

Accept Lose Founding Member

Kenny Chesney Announces Songs For The Saints Tour

William Shatner Streams Collaboration With ZZ Top Legend

Hatebreed Announce 25th Anniversary Tour

Cradle of Filth Announce North American Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: Rick Monroe - Smoke Out the Window

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets, Part 1 - Hendrix, ELO, Angel

Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker

Root 66: Mark Wayne Glasmire - Can't Be Denied

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.