Foo Fighters To Headline Super Saturday Night Concert (Week in Review)

.
Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters To Headline Super Saturday Night Concert was a top story on Wednesday: The Foo Fighters will be taking the stage to headline next year's DIRECTV Super Saturday Night, which will be taking place on the eve of the Super Bowl.

The special performance will be happening on February 2nd in an intimate custom-built, 3-tiered, 72,000 square-foot venue will be constructed at Atlanta Station, according to the announcement.

Valerie Vargas, senior vice president - Advertising and Creative Services, AT&T had this to say, "Undoubtedly iconic, Foo Fighters are known to collaborate with a wide range of performers that attract music lovers across the board.

"It's been an honor to continue to build on the DIRECTV Super Saturday Night legacy, and we look forward to bringing fans even closer to the music and entertainment through this marquee event the night before the Big Game.". - here.

