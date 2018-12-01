News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Green Day Tribute Featured On NASA InSight Mars Lander (Week in Review)

.
Green Day

Green Day Tribute Featured On NASA InSight Mars Lander was a top story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) A Green Day tribute is among more than 2.4 million names featured on NASA's InSight Mars Lander, which arrived on the red planet on November 26.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports a microchip on the NASA vehicle bears the East Bay pop band's name and date of origin. "Officially landed on Mars," tweeted the band. "'Green Day Since 1986' was etched on a chip on the NASA InSight lander that landed at Elysium Planitia today. Out of this world."

According to NASA, their Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, CA invited members of the public to send their names to Mars; the offer proved so popular that more than 2.4 million names were etched onto two microchips carried to Mars.

In addition to Green Day, others included in the microchip series were names of children in elementary school classes, NASA's Associate Administrator Thomas Zurbuchen, and Star Trek actor William Shatner. Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Green Day News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Green Day Tribute Featured On NASA InSight Mars Lander

Singled Out: Chip and The Chargeups' Green Day and Poison Mashup

Sex Pistols Frontman Slams Green Day

Green Day Announce DVD Release Of Documentary

Green Day's 'Good Riddance' Gets Unusual Late Night TV Cover

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Selling Off Guitars

Green Day Release 'Born In The USA' Video

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong And Kat Von D Team Up

Green Day Announce Humble New Greatest Hits Album

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Performs On The Tonight Show

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Aerosmith's Joe Perry Shares Photos Following Health Crisis- Dead & Company Announce 2019 Tour- Last In Line Release New Video and Announce Album- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Foo Fighters To Headline Super Saturday Night Concert- AC/DC and Rush Receive Big KISS- Guns N' Roses Share Video From Recent Shows- Accept Lose Founding Member- more

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Wanted To Do Best For Fans Despite Illness- Metallica Releasing Limited Edition Unplugged Album- Def Leppard Release Video For Depeche Mode Cover- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Aerosmith's Joe Perry Shares Photos Following Health Crisis

Dead & Company Announce 2019 Tour

Last In Line Release New Video and Announce Album

Keith Richards Talks Rolling Stones 2019 Tour

Eric Clapton Releases 'For Love On Christmas Day' Video

Maximo Park Release Video From Upcoming Live Package

Neil Young Streams Track From Upcoming 'Songs For Judy' Release

Singled Out: Charming Liars' Something Dark

Foo Fighters To Headline Super Saturday Night Concert

AC/DC and Rush Receive Big KISS

Guns N' Roses Share Video From Recent Shows

Accept Lose Founding Member

Kenny Chesney Announces Songs For The Saints Tour

William Shatner Streams Collaboration With ZZ Top Legend

Hatebreed Announce 25th Anniversary Tour

Cradle of Filth Announce North American Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: Rick Monroe - Smoke Out the Window

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets, Part 1 - Hendrix, ELO, Angel

Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker

Root 66: Mark Wayne Glasmire - Can't Be Denied

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.