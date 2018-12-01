Hatebreed Announce 25th Anniversary Tour

The trek will feature support from Obituary, Cro-Mags, Terror, and Fit For An Autopsy and will be kicking off on April 4th in Philadelphia, PA at the Franklin Music Hall.

Frontman Jamey Jasta had this to say, "I can't believe it's been 25 years already. We're excited to bring out this massive tour package with some of our favorite bands. Every band on this bill is a headliner in their own right. The show will be run festival-style with bands you don't want to miss playing early. Activate the pit!" Read more - here.