Kenny Chesney Announces Songs For The Saints Tour

The trek will be the follow up to his record breaking No Shoes Nation stadium tour and tickets for the 19-concert trek is set to go on sale December 7th at 10 a.m. local time.

The tour will be kicking off on April 4th in Louisville, KY at the KFC Yum! Center and will conclude on May 25th in Tuscaloosa, AL at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater.

Kenny had this to say, "I wanted to bring the music to the people, knowing how many members of No Shoes Nation travel to see our stadium shows .

"To me, making the rooms a little smaller, coming to where the fans live, we're changing the dynamic - and I think it's going to be pretty cool. It's a lot of people's hometowns, and that's always awesome energy." See the dates - here.