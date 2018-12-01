News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Singled Out: Marlene Oak's Slip Away

.
Marlene Oak

Singled Out: Marlene Oak's Slip Away was a top story on Wednesday: Marlene Oak recently released her brand new single "Slip Away" and to celebrate we asked her to tell us the story behind the track. Here is the story:

I wanted to write something more up-tempo and experiment more with different guitar sounds. The band War On Drugs is a big inspiration for me, especially when it comes to guitar sounds. I worked on the song with Per Eklund (producer) and we recorded first a demo of Slip Away, later on I played the song with my band and it'd quite formed itself.

For me when I was writing the lyrics it was about a hideaway and a break from the day to day life that we all can get stuck in sometimes. I wanted to capture that feeling of floating and swaying away, to just let go for a moment and simply slip away. But I want the listeners to get their own meaning of the song, as if their right and that's what matters.

Slip Away was recorded at Rixmixningsverket, on an Island here in Stockholm, Skeppsholmen. The owner of the studio is Benny Andersson, from ABBA. It was an amazing experience to have recorded my new songs there with my band. Linn Fijal is the studio manager at RMV and the sound engineer, she has also mixed the new single Slip away as well the others songs that will be released next year. I'm very lucky to have worked with her, cause she is really good at what she is doing. "

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself - right here!

More Marlene Oak News

