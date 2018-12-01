Styx And Larry The Cable Guy Teaming Up For Tour

The tour is set to kick off on March 21st in Fargo, ND at the Scheels Arena. Tommy Shaw had this to say, "We first ran into Larry the Cable Guy at a convenience store in Sarasota, Florida many moons ago. Now we are pairing up for a fun night of music and comedy, something we could all use a big dose of! I'm ready! Are you? Let's do this!!!"

Larry the Cable Guy added, "Ever since I ran into Tommy at a convenience store in Florida, I've always wanted to work some shows with the iconic band Styx. Not only because their music has been a soundtrack to my life, but also to try and get back the 18 bucks I loaned him for honeybuns and coffee from that day in Florida." See the dates - here.