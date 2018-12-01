News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Styx And Larry The Cable Guy Teaming Up For Tour (Week in Review)

.
Styx

Styx And Larry The Cable Guy Teaming Up For Tour was a top story on Wednesday: Styx have announced that they will be teaming up with comedian Larry The Cable Guy for a short tour next spring that will be entitled "Laugh. Rock. Seriously."

The tour is set to kick off on March 21st in Fargo, ND at the Scheels Arena. Tommy Shaw had this to say, "We first ran into Larry the Cable Guy at a convenience store in Sarasota, Florida many moons ago. Now we are pairing up for a fun night of music and comedy, something we could all use a big dose of! I'm ready! Are you? Let's do this!!!"

Larry the Cable Guy added, "Ever since I ran into Tommy at a convenience store in Florida, I've always wanted to work some shows with the iconic band Styx. Not only because their music has been a soundtrack to my life, but also to try and get back the 18 bucks I loaned him for honeybuns and coffee from that day in Florida." See the dates - here.

