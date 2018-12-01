News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




The Kinks' Dave Davies Releases 'Web Of Time' Video (Week in Review)

.
Dave Davies

The Kinks' Dave Davies Releases 'Web Of Time' Video was a top story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Dave Davies of The Kinks is debuting a brand new music video for the track "Web Of Time", which comes from his recently-released collection, "Decade."

"Web of Time is a previously-unreleased song I wrote and recorded in the mid-1970s, which has been embellished for the Decade album," says Davies. "It's about my feelings and reflections about where we stand as people and what we are doing to each other, why we do the things we do. Questioning life - is it just chaos or is there more to it? I think it's poignant for these times."

First previewed with the lead track, "Cradle To The Grave", "Decade" presents a series of unreleased tunes from the 1970s, which remained on the shelf as brother Ray Davies used his songs to focus The Kinks' efforts on a series of concept albums.

In the years prior to the issue of his first "proper" solo album, 1980's "AFL1-3603", Davies was working on the tracks that now make up "Decade." The tapes were unearthed by his sons Simon and Martin from "under beds, in attics, in storage," and properly mixed and mastered to bring them to full fruition.

The period 1973 to 1975 saw Dave take a major technical role as The Kinks moved into their own recording studio, Konk.

"I'm always really into the sound, and the mixes, and gadgets..." he explains. "I was able to go in, and make what I thought were demos - these recordings." - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Dave Davies News

