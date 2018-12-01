|
Dead & Company Announce 2019 Tour (Week in Review)
Dead & Company Announce 2019 Tour was a top story on Thursday: Dead & Company shared the good news with fans that they will be returning to the road next summer for a tour that will be hitting various cities across the U.S. They will be kicking things off with a two-night stand in Mountain View, CA at the Shoreline Amphitheatre on May 31st and June 1st and will wrap up in Boulder, CO at Folsom Field and July 5th and 6th. The group Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, and Bob Weir, with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti also be visiting Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington, New Jersey, New York, Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia and Texas. See the dates - here.
