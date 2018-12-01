Dead & Company Announce 2019 Tour

They will be kicking things off with a two-night stand in Mountain View, CA at the Shoreline Amphitheatre on May 31st and June 1st and will wrap up in Boulder, CO at Folsom Field and July 5th and 6th.

The group Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, and Bob Weir, with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti also be visiting Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington, New Jersey, New York, Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia and Texas. See the dates - here.