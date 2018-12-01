Eric Clapton Releases 'For Love On Christmas Day' Video

Featured alongside a mix of seasonal standards and lesser known holiday tunes, the project marks the guitarist's first full-length Christmas album, which he co-produced with Simon Climie and features one of his own illustrations of Santa Claus on the record's cover.

As for the traditional seasonal numbers, Clapton says "I had in my head that these holiday songs could be done with a slight blues tinge, and I started to figure out how to play the blues lines in between the vocals. I got it down and one of the most identifiable songs on the album, the one that became the foundational style, is 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.'"

"Happy Xmas" recently debuted at No. 1 on the US Holiday Album chart, which is published weekly from mid-October through early January each year.

Clapton will next be seen live during a series of three shows at London's Royal Albert Hall next May that will mark the iconic guitarist's only UK performances in 2019, which will be followed by a series of European concerts in June. - here.