Keith Richards Talks Rolling Stones 2019 Tour

Following a pair of legs across Europe in the fall of 2017 and spring of last year, the band will begin a 13-date US trek at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL on April 20.

The European performances saw the Stones deliver their usual set of classics while throwing in some rarities along the way, but Richards says fans can expect a different show when it hits the States.

"Yeah. Different orders," the guitarist tells Rolling Stone. "We'll try different things out. Mick sometimes has different ideas about staging for a certain number and you've got to figure things out. But basically just when we get the band into top form and top gear flight by April."

While Richards admits that he didn't get all of his wish list of songs into the 2017-18 shows, he is still hoping to get at least one rarity included in the spring 2019 run.

"I was already throwing in the last time but it didn't get to the show, but it was 'Cry To Me' the old Solomon Burke thing we did," says the rocker about the tune they covered on 1965's "Out Of Our Heads." "So I want to try that one on for size. See how it goes."

Asked what keep him going, the guitarist - who will turn 75 next month - declares the stage as his real home turf.

"It's a living," laughs Richards. "Um, it's what I do, man. Give me 50,000 people and I feel right at home. The whole band does. As Ronnie and I often say before we go on, 'Let's get onstage and get some peace and quiet.'" - here.