Last In Line Release New Video and Announce Album (Week in Review)

. Last In Line Release New Video and Announce Album was a top story on Thursday: Original Dio offshoot Last In Line have released a brand new video for their track "Landslide". The song comes from the group's sophomore album "II", which will hit stores on February 22nd. Frontman Andrew Freeman had this to say about the new track, "'Landslide' was the first song we wrote for this record. It was really easy to write as all of the parts fell into place quickly. "The title 'Landslide' is a metaphor relating to the day to day struggles that we all go through as people. Trying to keep on course when dealing with adversity, manipulation through media and leadership. It's meant to inspire strength and resolve." The band features Vivian Campbell, Vinny Appice, Phil Soussan, and Andrew Freeman and formed in the wake of the death of Ronnie James Dio. Campbell had this to say about the new album, "The musical style of 'II' is different from 'Heavy Crown', but it wasn't something that we planned to do. "Phil is a more intricate player than Jimmy was and that, together with the natural growth and development of the band led us to the songs on the album. As always, we simply started to jam on ideas and see where they led us. But it's fair to say that the songs on this album sound more developed, with more parts and more experimentation than the songs on 'Heavy Crown'. The first album set a tone, but on 'II' we developed that idea and took it to the next logical stage."



Drummer Vinny Appice added, "I always sound like me. Viv and I have been playing together for years and have the same feel and pulse and attitude. Now with Phil on bass, he allows a more melodic approach on the bass parts making the songs even more interesting. He fits in perfectly being from the same musical family and time as me and Viv. Mr. Freeman sings from his soul and completes the band's sound with his melodies and amazing range.



"The songwriting process was the same as DIO's 'Holy Diver'. First, we have fun writing together. We get in a room and jam on riffs and chords until we hit on something good, then continue to build it into a song. Andy puts his magic on it and it all works out very well."



The newest member of the group, Phil Soussan, had this, "[i]t was refreshing to be able to write songs in such an organic fashion - by jamming and developing ideas as a group, without bringing in preconceived songs - something I haven't done for ages. The result was a true collaboration, a concept that is so rare these days! Vinny has a unique style of drumming that, beyond keeping beats, inspires riffs and arrangements and Vivian has a way of playing that has a conviction to every note. He is able to turn every riff into a signature. Andrew was creative and unrestricted, focusing his contemporary influences into vocal stylings and hooks that are outside the classic rock clichÃ©s. He is very much a perfectionist. Beyond trying to remain true to Jimmy's playing and to the heritage of the relationship between Viv and Vinny, everyone was completely open to exploring any possible idea. I am honestly prouder of our efforts on this album than anything in which I have been involved in for a very long time. With 'II' I would like to think that we have stretched out from 'Heavy Crown' to test some uncharted waters.... the evolution of Last in Line!" Watch the new video - here. More Last In Line News Share this article

Related Stories



Last In Line Release New Video and Announce Album Dio Was A Real Band Not A Solo Project Says Last In Line Star Last In Line Star Doesn't Think Dio Would Have Approved Of Band 2016 In Review