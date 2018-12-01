|
Last In Line Release New Video and Announce Album (Week in Review)
Last In Line Release New Video and Announce Album was a top story on Thursday: Original Dio offshoot Last In Line have released a brand new video for their track "Landslide". The song comes from the group's sophomore album "II", which will hit stores on February 22nd. Frontman Andrew Freeman had this to say about the new track, "'Landslide' was the first song we wrote for this record. It was really easy to write as all of the parts fell into place quickly. "The title 'Landslide' is a metaphor relating to the day to day struggles that we all go through as people. Trying to keep on course when dealing with adversity, manipulation through media and leadership. It's meant to inspire strength and resolve." The band features Vivian Campbell, Vinny Appice, Phil Soussan, and Andrew Freeman and formed in the wake of the death of Ronnie James Dio. Campbell had this to say about the new album, "The musical style of 'II' is different from 'Heavy Crown', but it wasn't something that we planned to do. "Phil is a more intricate player than Jimmy was and that, together with the natural growth and development of the band led us to the songs on the album. As always, we simply started to jam on ideas and see where they led us. But it's fair to say that the songs on this album sound more developed, with more parts and more experimentation than the songs on 'Heavy Crown'. The first album set a tone, but on 'II' we developed that idea and took it to the next logical stage."
