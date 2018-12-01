|
Singled Out: Charming Liars' Something Dark (Week in Review)
Singled Out: Charming Liars' Something Dark was a top story on Thursday: Alt rockers Charming Liars recently released their new single "Something Dark" and to celebrate we asked singer Kiliyan Maguire to tell us about the track. Here is the story: I pulled up to the studio and I heard the bones and bass of "Something Dark" echoing in the parking lot. When I opened the door my eyes saw the very focused face of our producer/guitar player Karnig as he pieced together a strange collection of sounds. He didn't look up at me and I just sat quietly besides him while we both absorbed what was coming through the speakers. Once the song had finished I looked at him and the first words to come out of my mouth were, "Something dark lives in that song."
