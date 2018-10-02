All That Remains Stream New Song And Announce Album

All That Remains have released a stream of their new track "F*** Love". The song comes from their forthcoming album "Victim Of The New Disease," which is set to hit stores on November 9th.

Frontman Philip Labonte had the following to say about the new effort, "We decided to throw a curveball... and do the heaviest record since For We Are Many in 2010!

"It was the perfect way to follow-up Madness, where we did some different styles and songs and even covered a country song. People might have expected something more experimental, but throwing curveballs is what we do." Check out the new song here.





