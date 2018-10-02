Behemoth Release 'Bartzabel' Video

Behemoth have released a new music video for their track "Bartzabel". The song comes from their forthcoming album "I Loved You At Your Darkest", which will hit this Friday, October 5th.

Nergal had this to say: "Bartzabel is a song that came in the midst of a Behemoth rehearsal. We had no structure, no vision, but piece by piece, it came to be and we were extremely excited by the result.

"To us, it's the eye of the I Loved You At Your Darkest storm: sonically calmer and slower than anything else on the record, but definitely one of the darkest!

"Lyrically, myself and Krzysztof Azarewicz were inspired by Aleister Crowley's conjuration of the Spirit of Mars - which the video, by our trusted friends in Grupa 13 - depicts it beautifully.

"I may even go as far to say that it's my favourite Behemoth video of all time! I hope you all enjoy it, and we look forward to the I Loved You At Your Darkest launch this Friday!" Watch the video here.





