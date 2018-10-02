News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Dave Grohl Does His Part To Help Kids Rock

10-02-2018
Dave Grohl

(hennemusic) Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl is helping the next generation of musicians by teaming up with music gear site Reverb to launch a charity auction inspired by his epic solo recording "Play."

The recently-released film and audio project documents the inspiration and live recording of a solo 23-minute composition that sees the multi-instrumentalist perform the song on seven instruments over the course of three days in the studio.

Now, Grohl is using the project to raise funds to benefit several organizations that make it possible for young musicians to learn and grow. Starting Tuesday, October 9, fans can visit Reverb.com to bid on brand-new pieces of the gear that mirror the instruments Grohl used to make "Play", donated by DW Drums, Fender, Gibson, Gretsch, Ludwig, Masters Of Maple, and Zildjian - and signed by the musician himself.

"Seeing my own kids start to play music and take lessons brings me back to the time when I was their age, chipping away at it and learning from my mistakes. Even now, as a 49-year-old man, I'm still trying to figure it out," explains Grohl. "It's not something that you ever truly master. You're always chasing the next challenge, and you're always trying to find a way to improve what you've learned. It's a lifelong obsession, but at the end of the day - just like any kid - the reward is just to play."

The auction will run from Tuesday, October 9 through Sunday evening, October 21. Watch a video Dave put together for the auction and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


