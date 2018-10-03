Iconic David Bowie Festival Performance Focus Of New Package

(hennemusic) David Bowie's full set at the Glastonbury Festival in 2000 will see its release for the first time on November 30. Available in multiple editions including 2CD/DVD, 3LP, 2CD and standard and high resolution digital formats, "Glastonbury 2000" documents Bowie's legendary Sunday night headline performance at the annual UK event.

The package includes the full 21 song greatest hits set and for the first time, a DVD of the entire show (only 37 minutes of which has ever been broadcast on TV) including the Glastonbury performance of "Heroes", a highlight of the record-breaking 'David Bowie Is...' exhibition and the only track that has been previously released.

All formats feature the singer's diary, originally written for Time Out, which documents him preparing for the show in his own inimitable manner:

"As of 1990 I got through the rest of the 20th century without having to do a big hits show," he writes. "Yes, yes, I know I did four or five hits on the later shows but I held out pretty well I thought...big, well known songs will litter the field at Glastonbury this year. Well, with a couple of quirks of course."

"I often get asked what the best set I've seen here at Glastonbury is, and Bowie's 2000 performance is always one which I think of first," says Glastonbury co-organizer Emily Eavis. "It was spellbinding; he had an absolutely enormous crowd transfixed. I think Bowie had a very deep relationship with Worthy Farm and he told some wonderful stories about his first time at the Festival in 1971, when he stayed at the farmhouse and performed at 6am as the sun was rising. And he just played the perfect headline set. It really was a very special and emotional show." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

The David Bowie Alumni Tour Announce 2019 Dates

Classic David Bowie Song Remixed and Streaming Online

Pearl Jam Rock David Bowie Classic For First Time At Stadium Show

David Bowie Box Set Promo Video Released

David Bowie's First Demo Recording Found

David Bowie In The 1980s Celebrated With New Box Set

Classic David Bowie Concert Set For Release

David Bowie's Let's Dance Anniversary Celebrated In The Studio

Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Takes On David Bowie Classic

More David Bowie News

Share this article



