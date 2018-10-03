KISS Legend Explains Why It's The End Of The Road

Rock legends KISS recently announced that they will be launching their End Of The Road farewell tour and frontman Paul Stanley explained why the band have decided to the time is right to do their final trek.

Paul told the Music Now podcast: "At some point, maybe you want to address the elephant in the room. It only makes sense because of the nature of what we are.

"We're not a band of guys in jeans and sneakers, standing on stage, playing. We're athletes. We're Superman playing a guitar. At some point you look at each other and go, 'How long can we do this the way we want to do it - and how long can we do it, and love it?'

"If you're smart, you plan so that you can make the most of something, rather than just fade off into the sunset. I didn't want that to happen. I don't want to suddenly, after a tour, go, 'Let's call it a day' or have a year go by and we go, 'Nah'.

"I'd rather take the victory lap. We beat the odds. We kicked everybody's ass. We outlived the naysayers. I want to go around and high-five everybody around the world."





