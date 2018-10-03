Lindsey Buckingham Rocks Late Night TV

(hennemusic) Former Fleetwood Mac star Lindsey Buckingham performed his debut 1981 solo single, "Trouble", on ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live on October 1st and the performance is now streaming online.

The US Top 10 hit is among the tracks featured on the guitarist's new 3CD collection, "Solo Anthology - The Best of Lindsey Buckingham." Due October 5, the career-spanning set includes a pair of previously unreleased tracks, "Hunger" and "Ride This Road", as well as live versions of solo and Fleetwood Mac hits.

The late night appearance also saw Buckingham deliver "Soul Drifter", from 1992's "Out Of The Cradle", as an online exclusive. Following his split from Fleetwood Mac earlier this year, the rocker will kick off an extensive North American tour in Portland, OR on October 7. See the late night TV performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





