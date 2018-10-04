News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Led Zeppelin Release Video For 50th Anniversary Digital Collection

10-04-2018
Led Zeppelin

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin are streaming a video trailer that promotes the legendary band's newly-released 50th anniversary digital collection, "Led Zeppelin x Led Zeppelin."

The 30-track career-spanning compilation (see song list below) presents material from all the UK band's legendary studio albums, and includes the digital debut of the Sunset Sound Mix of "Rock And Roll" following its arrival earlier this year on Record Store Day as a limited edition 7-inch vinyl single, which is now the best-selling release in Record Store Day history.

"Led Zeppelin x Led Zeppelin" is one of three new digital-only packages that surfaced last week as part of the band's 50th anniversary celebrations - alongside the 10-track "An Introduction To Led Zeppelin" and the digital version of the group's first ever Record Store Day release, as outlined above. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Led Zeppelin Release Video For 50th Anniversary Digital Collection

Led Zeppelin On Stairway To Retrial In Infringement Case

Led Zeppelin Mark 50th Anniversary With Career-Spanning Offering

Led Zeppelin's The Song Remains The Same Returns To US Charts

Led Zeppelin Special Goes Online

Led Zeppelin Release Promo Video For Song Remains The Same Box Set

Led Zeppelin Release New Preview Video For 50th Anniversary Release

Led Zeppelin Stream 'The Ocean' From 'The Song Remains The Same' Reissue

Led Zeppelin Stream Classic 'Rock And Roll' Performance

Smashing Pumpkins and Lzzy Hale Rock Led Zeppelin's 'Stairway'- Arctic Monkeys Release 'Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino' Video and more

More Led Zeppelin News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Legendary Beatles Recording Engineer Geoff Emerick Passes- Slash Releases Live 'Driving Rain' Video- Led Zeppelin Release Video For 50th Anniversary Digital Collection- more

AC/DC To Get Special Mint Series For 45th Anniversary- KISS Legend Explains Why It's The End Of The Road- Whitesnake's David Coverdale Reveals He Had Surgery- more

Dave Grohl Does His Part To Help Kids Rock- Panic! At The Disco To Rock Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' At AMA- Bruce Springsteen Does Surprise Jam With Social Distortion- more

Led Zeppelin On Stairway To Retrial In Infringement Case- Machine Head Future Uncertain As Members Leave Band- The Eagles Announce Spring Tour- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Legendary Beatles Recording Engineer Geoff Emerick Passes

Slash Releases Live 'Driving Rain' Video

Led Zeppelin Release Video For 50th Anniversary Digital Collection

Rolling Stones Announce 50th Anniversary Beggars Banquet

Megadeth Icon To Receive Hometown Honor

Doyle Bramhall II Releases Video For New Song Featuring Eric Clapton

Glenn Hughes To Revisit Deep Purple On Spring Tour

Uli Jon Roth Reveals Special Guest For Fall Tour

Raven Announce North American Tour

Singled Out: Alright Alright's Be Kind

AC/DC To Get Special Mint Series For 45th Anniversary

KISS Legend Explains Why It's The End Of The Road

Whitesnake's David Coverdale Reveals He Had Surgery

Machine Head's Phil Demmel Explains Why He Is Quitting Band

Shinedown, Papa Roach and Asking Alexandra Announce Tour

Metallica Continue 30 Years Of Justice Video Series With 1996 One Performance

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Sean Ardoin - Kreole Rock and Soul

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live In Chicago

Root 66 Week: Grand Old Grizzly - Pure Country Pyrite

Root 66 Week: The Mountain Home Family - Come See About Me

Root 66 Week: Dennis K. Duff - Songs from Lyon County

Root 66 Week: Banjo Nickaru & Western Scooches - Get Us Out Of Fearland

The Public Image Is Rotten

Alien Country - Like My Life Depends on It

Mettle - 27 Ghosts

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest and Deep Purple Live

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

Fall Out Boy: The Road To Wrigley

Amaris - Aquamarine

Sites and Sounds: September's Most Enticing Festivals

Maxwell James - Self-Titled

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.