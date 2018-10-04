Led Zeppelin Release Video For 50th Anniversary Digital Collection

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin are streaming a video trailer that promotes the legendary band's newly-released 50th anniversary digital collection, "Led Zeppelin x Led Zeppelin."

The 30-track career-spanning compilation (see song list below) presents material from all the UK band's legendary studio albums, and includes the digital debut of the Sunset Sound Mix of "Rock And Roll" following its arrival earlier this year on Record Store Day as a limited edition 7-inch vinyl single, which is now the best-selling release in Record Store Day history.

"Led Zeppelin x Led Zeppelin" is one of three new digital-only packages that surfaced last week as part of the band's 50th anniversary celebrations - alongside the 10-track "An Introduction To Led Zeppelin" and the digital version of the group's first ever Record Store Day release, as outlined above. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Led Zeppelin On Stairway To Retrial In Infringement Case

Led Zeppelin Mark 50th Anniversary With Career-Spanning Offering

Led Zeppelin's The Song Remains The Same Returns To US Charts

Led Zeppelin Special Goes Online

Led Zeppelin Release Promo Video For Song Remains The Same Box Set

Led Zeppelin Release New Preview Video For 50th Anniversary Release

Led Zeppelin Stream 'The Ocean' From 'The Song Remains The Same' Reissue

Led Zeppelin Stream Classic 'Rock And Roll' Performance

Smashing Pumpkins and Lzzy Hale Rock Led Zeppelin's 'Stairway'- Arctic Monkeys Release 'Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino' Video and more

More Led Zeppelin News

Share this article



