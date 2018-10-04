News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Raven Announce North American Tour

10-04-2018
Raven

NWOBHM veterans Raven have announced that they will be crossing the pond next month for a North American tour featuring support from Extinction AD and Mobile Deathcamp.

The tour will be kicking off on November 1st in Houston, TX at the Concert Pub North and the trek will wrap up on December 1st in Jonesboro, GA at Furnace 4.

Frontman John Gallagher had this to say, "We are firing on all cylinders right now in Europe at the and are looking forward to blasting out a revised headline set with a few surprises!"

RAVEN W/ Extintction A.D. and Mobile Deathcamp
11/1: Houston, TX @ Concert Pub North
11/2: Ft. Worth, TX @ The Rail Club
11/3: El Paso, TX @ Joey's Badcompany*
11/4: Mesa, AZ @ Club Red
11/6: Fullerton, CA @ The Slidebar
11/7: Los Angeles, CA @ The Whisky
11/8: San Francisco, CA @ Thee Parkside
11/9: Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Lounge
11/10: Seattle, WA @ Tony V's
11/11: Vancouver, BC @ The Wise Hall
11/12: Spokane, WA @ The Pin
11/14: Salt Lake City, UT @ The Urban Lounge
11/15: Denver, CO @ Hermans Hideaway
11/16: Kansas City, MO @ The Riot Room
11/17: Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews*
11/18: Sioux Falls, SD @ Bigs Bar
11/19: Minneapolis, MN @ Lee's Liquor Lounge
11/20: Chicago, IL @ Reggie's
11/21: Ft Atkinson, WI @ Hijynx
11/23: Westland, MI @ The Token Lounge
11/24: Toronto, ON @ Hard Luck
11/25: Rochester, NY @ The Montage
11/26: Brooklyn, NY @ The Kingsland
11/27: Clifton, NJ @ Dingbatz
11/28: Frederick, MD @ Cafe 611
11/29: Chesapeaker VA @ The Riffhouse
12/1: Jonesboro, GA @ Furnace 41

*No Mobile Deathcamp


