Raven Announce North American Tour

NWOBHM veterans Raven have announced that they will be crossing the pond next month for a North American tour featuring support from Extinction AD and Mobile Deathcamp.

The tour will be kicking off on November 1st in Houston, TX at the Concert Pub North and the trek will wrap up on December 1st in Jonesboro, GA at Furnace 4.



Frontman John Gallagher had this to say, "We are firing on all cylinders right now in Europe at the and are looking forward to blasting out a revised headline set with a few surprises!"



RAVEN W/ Extintction A.D. and Mobile Deathcamp

11/1: Houston, TX @ Concert Pub North

11/2: Ft. Worth, TX @ The Rail Club

11/3: El Paso, TX @ Joey's Badcompany*

11/4: Mesa, AZ @ Club Red

11/6: Fullerton, CA @ The Slidebar

11/7: Los Angeles, CA @ The Whisky

11/8: San Francisco, CA @ Thee Parkside

11/9: Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Lounge

11/10: Seattle, WA @ Tony V's

11/11: Vancouver, BC @ The Wise Hall

11/12: Spokane, WA @ The Pin

11/14: Salt Lake City, UT @ The Urban Lounge

11/15: Denver, CO @ Hermans Hideaway

11/16: Kansas City, MO @ The Riot Room

11/17: Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews*

11/18: Sioux Falls, SD @ Bigs Bar

11/19: Minneapolis, MN @ Lee's Liquor Lounge

11/20: Chicago, IL @ Reggie's

11/21: Ft Atkinson, WI @ Hijynx

11/23: Westland, MI @ The Token Lounge

11/24: Toronto, ON @ Hard Luck

11/25: Rochester, NY @ The Montage

11/26: Brooklyn, NY @ The Kingsland

11/27: Clifton, NJ @ Dingbatz

11/28: Frederick, MD @ Cafe 611

11/29: Chesapeaker VA @ The Riffhouse

12/1: Jonesboro, GA @ Furnace 41



*No Mobile Deathcamp





Related Stories

The Raven Age Reveal New Singer With Song Stream

Raven Black Launch Album and Comic Book Preorders

Raven Star Hit With 'Sudden Serious Health Issue'

Raven Announce U.S. and European Tour Dates

More Raven News

Share this article



