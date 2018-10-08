Greta Van Fleet Streaming Their New 'Anthem'

(hennemusic) Greta Van Fleet are streaming a new single, "Anthem", as the latest preview to their forthcoming debut album, "Anthem Of The Peaceful Army."

"The world is only what the world is made of, and here is our Anthem for you," says the band. Due October 19, the debut was produced by Marlon Young, Al Sutton and Herschel Boone and recorded earlier this year at Blackbird Studios in Nashville, TN and Rustbelt Studios in Royal Oak, MI.

"Anthem" is the fourth song previewed from the set, following the lead track, "When The Curtain Falls" and follow-ups "Watching Over" and "Lover, Leaver (Taker, Believer)"

Currently on the road across North America, Greta Van Fleet will begin a series of European dates later this month. Listen to the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





