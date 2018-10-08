News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Greta Van Fleet Streaming Their New 'Anthem'

10-08-2018
Greta Van Fleet

(hennemusic) Greta Van Fleet are streaming a new single, "Anthem", as the latest preview to their forthcoming debut album, "Anthem Of The Peaceful Army."

"The world is only what the world is made of, and here is our Anthem for you," says the band. Due October 19, the debut was produced by Marlon Young, Al Sutton and Herschel Boone and recorded earlier this year at Blackbird Studios in Nashville, TN and Rustbelt Studios in Royal Oak, MI.

"Anthem" is the fourth song previewed from the set, following the lead track, "When The Curtain Falls" and follow-ups "Watching Over" and "Lover, Leaver (Taker, Believer)"

Currently on the road across North America, Greta Van Fleet will begin a series of European dates later this month. Listen to the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Greta Van Fleet Streaming Their New 'Anthem'

Greta Van Fleet Streaming New Song 'Lover, Leaver'

Greta Van Fleet Expand Their Upcoming Fall Tour Plans

Greta Van Fleet Streaming New Track 'Watching Over'

Greta Van Fleet Announce Full Length Debut Album

Greta Van Fleet release 'When The Curtain Falls' video

Greta Van Fleet Release When The Curtain Falls Video

Greta Van Fleet Cancel Festival Appearance Due To Injury

Greta Van Fleet Rock New Song On Late Night TV

Jason Bonham Fears For Greta Van Fleet Over Zeppelin Comparisons

More Greta Van Fleet News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Ozzy Osbourne Hospitalized and Has Surgery- Video Of Nirvana Cal Jam Reunion Goes Online- Metallica's Full Austin City Limits Fest Set Streaming Online- Tantric Singled Out- more

Guns N' Roses Welcomed To The Jungle Of Protest- Fleetwood Mac Tribute Tom Petty At Tour Kickoff- Sex Pistols Frontman Slams Green Day- Eagles Heading Down Under- more

Legendary Beatles Recording Engineer Geoff Emerick Passes- Slash Releases Live 'Driving Rain' Video- Led Zeppelin Release Video For 50th Anniversary Digital Collection- more

AC/DC To Get Special Mint Series For 45th Anniversary- KISS Legend Explains Why It's The End Of The Road- Whitesnake's David Coverdale Reveals He Had Surgery- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Ozzy Osbourne Hospitalized and Has Surgery

Video Of Nirvana Cal Jam Reunion Goes Online

Metallica's Full Austin City Limits Fest Set Streaming Online

Singled Out: Tantric's Letting Go

Rush Expanding Hemispheres For 40th Anniversary

Guns N' Roses Announce Historic Live First For Band

Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page Appearing On Network TV

Greta Van Fleet Streaming Their New 'Anthem'

Pink Floyd Stream Rare 1983 Video

Unreleased Tom Petty 1985 Track Streaming Online

Guns N' Roses Welcomed To The Jungle Of Protest

Fleetwood Mac Tribute Tom Petty At Tour Kickoff

Sex Pistols Frontman Slams Green Day

The Eagles Heading Down Under For More Tour Dates

Beatles Associates Tribute Geoff Emerick

Creedence Clearwater Revival Announce 50th Anniversary Vinyl Box Set

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Sites and Sounds: Trailing Of The Sheep Festival

Remembering Geoff Emerick

Sean Ardoin - Kreole Rock and Soul

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live In Chicago

Root 66 Week: Grand Old Grizzly - Pure Country Pyrite

Root 66 Week: The Mountain Home Family - Come See About Me

Root 66 Week: Dennis K. Duff - Songs from Lyon County

Root 66 Week: Banjo Nickaru & Western Scooches - Get Us Out Of Fearland

The Public Image Is Rotten

Alien Country - Like My Life Depends on It

Mettle - 27 Ghosts

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest and Deep Purple Live

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

Fall Out Boy: The Road To Wrigley

Amaris - Aquamarine

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.