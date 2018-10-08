News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page Appearing On Network TV

10-08-2018
Led Zeppelin

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page will be a featured guest on CBS This Morning on Monday, October 8. Set to air on the CBS Network program between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. EDT, Page was interviewed by CBS News foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata recently at the National Portrait Gallery in London, where Led Zeppelin held an event to promote the band's upcoming official photo book "Led Zeppelin By Led Zeppelin."

Due October 9, the project is billed as the first and only official illustrated book to be produced in collaboration with the members of the band. The book is among the products surfacing as part of Led Zeppelin's 50th anniversary celebrations, which began last month with the release of the remastered soundtrack to the concert film "The Song Remains The Same."

Late last month, the iconic hard rock band issued three new digital-only packages, including a 30-track career-spanning compilation, "Led Zeppelin x Led Zeppelin"; the 10-song set, "An Introduction To Led Zeppelin", and the digital version of the group's first ever Record Store Day release. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


