News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Journey Legend Steve Perry Streaming New Album Online

10-09-2018
Steve Perry

(hennemusic) Steve Perry is streaming his solo album return, "Traces", to mark its release on October 5th. The legendary Journey singer's first solo project since 1994's "For The Love Of Strange Medicine" signals his return to music after two decades away from the scene.

"When I left years ago, I was pretty toasty, pretty done," says Perry. "Music and me were having problems together. It was just something I wasn't going to do if my heart wasn't in it...so I walked.

"I honestly had no intentions of coming back to music," he continues. "Music showed up again. It just came back to me. My love for it started to come back. So once I started that process I got a little uncomfortable thinking 'oh boy, I'm waking up some demons'...but I made peace with almost all of them; there was no other way to make the record, really."

Perry recorded "Traces" at his home studio - with only strings done at Capitol Records - alongside co-producer Thom Flowers. Listen to the album here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Journey Legend Steve Perry Streaming New Album Online

Steve Perry Releases 'We're Still Here' Video

Steve Perry's Long Journey Back To Music

Journey's Neal Schon Excited For Steve Perry's Return To Music

Steve Perry On Possibility Of Journey Reunion

Steve Perry Releases Video For New Song 'No More Cryin'

Journey's Steve Perry Lost and Regained His Love Of Music

Journey's Steve Perry Surprise Releases New Video No Erasin'

Journey's Steve Perry New Album Details Revealed

Journey's Neal Schon Elaborates On Steve Perry Project Idea

More Steve Perry News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Journey Legend Steve Perry Streaming New Album Online- Liam Gallagher Questioned By Police Over Domestic Assault Suspicion- Ozzy Osbourne Postpones More Shows To Recover- more

Ozzy Osbourne Hospitalized and Has Surgery- Video Of Nirvana Cal Jam Reunion Goes Online- Metallica's Full Austin City Limits Fest Set Streaming Online- Tantric Singled Out- more

Guns N' Roses Welcomed To The Jungle Of Protest- Fleetwood Mac Tribute Tom Petty At Tour Kickoff- Sex Pistols Frontman Slams Green Day- Eagles Heading Down Under- more

Legendary Beatles Recording Engineer Geoff Emerick Passes- Slash Releases Live 'Driving Rain' Video- Led Zeppelin Release Video For 50th Anniversary Digital Collection- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Journey Legend Steve Perry Streaming New Album Online

Liam Gallagher Questioned By Police Over Domestic Assault Suspicion

Ozzy Osbourne Postpones More Shows To Recover

Led Zeppelin Icon Jimmy Page's CBS TV Appearance Now Streaming

We Came As Romans Announce Promise Me Tribute Show To Kyle

Lindsey Buckingham Rocks Fleetwood Mac Classics At Festival

Tom Petty Box Set Makes Top 10 Chart Debut

Chris Cornell Statute Unveiled In Seattle

Donnie Vie Reveals New Single 'I Could Save The World'

Singled Out: Eric McFadden's If I Die Today

Ozzy Osbourne Hospitalized and Has Surgery

Video Of Nirvana Cal Jam Reunion Goes Online

Metallica's Full Austin City Limits Fest Set Streaming Online

Singled Out: Tantric's Letting Go

Rush Expanding Hemispheres For 40th Anniversary

Guns N' Roses Announce Historic Live First For Band

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Sites and Sounds: Trailing Of The Sheep Festival

Remembering Geoff Emerick

Sean Ardoin - Kreole Rock and Soul

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live In Chicago

Root 66 Week: Grand Old Grizzly - Pure Country Pyrite

Root 66 Week: The Mountain Home Family - Come See About Me

Root 66 Week: Dennis K. Duff - Songs from Lyon County

Root 66 Week: Banjo Nickaru & Western Scooches - Get Us Out Of Fearland

The Public Image Is Rotten

Alien Country - Like My Life Depends on It

Mettle - 27 Ghosts

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest and Deep Purple Live

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

Fall Out Boy: The Road To Wrigley

Amaris - Aquamarine

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.