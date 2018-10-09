Journey Legend Steve Perry Streaming New Album Online

(hennemusic) Steve Perry is streaming his solo album return, "Traces", to mark its release on October 5th. The legendary Journey singer's first solo project since 1994's "For The Love Of Strange Medicine" signals his return to music after two decades away from the scene.

"When I left years ago, I was pretty toasty, pretty done," says Perry. "Music and me were having problems together. It was just something I wasn't going to do if my heart wasn't in it...so I walked.

"I honestly had no intentions of coming back to music," he continues. "Music showed up again. It just came back to me. My love for it started to come back. So once I started that process I got a little uncomfortable thinking 'oh boy, I'm waking up some demons'...but I made peace with almost all of them; there was no other way to make the record, really."

Perry recorded "Traces" at his home studio - with only strings done at Capitol Records - alongside co-producer Thom Flowers. Listen to the album here.

