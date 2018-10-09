Lindsey Buckingham Rocks Fleetwood Mac Classics At Festival

(hennemusic) Lindsey Buckingham performed his Fleetwood Mac "Rumours" classic, "Never Going Back Again", at the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival in San Francisco, CA on October 5.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports Buckingham's four-song set on the first day of the free three-day concert in Golden Gate Park was taped for "Live From Here", the radio show formerly known as "Prairie Home Companion."

The appearance saw the guitarist deliver solo versions of "Shut Us Down," from his 2006 album, "Under The Skin", and his 1981 single, "Trouble", as well as his 1987 US Top 10 hit, "Big Love", from Fleetwood Mac's "Tango In The Night."

Buckingham is promoting the newly-released package, "Solo Anthology - The Best of Lindsey Buckingham." Watch video from the festival performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Lindsey Buckingham Rocks Late Night TV

Lindsey Buckingham Announces Post Fleetwood Mac Tour

Mick Fleetwood Talks Fleetwood Mac Tour Without Lindsey Buckingham

Lindsey Buckingham Reacts To Fleetwood Mac Split

Fleetwood Mac Reveal Details Of Lindsey Buckingham Split

Fleetwood Mac Fire Lindsey Buckingham

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Rock Late Night TV

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie To Rock Late Night TV

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Add Dates To Tour

More Lindsey Buckingham News

Share this article



