News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Announces US Solo Tour

10-10-2018
Joe Perry

(hennemusic) Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry has announced that he will be hitting the road for a fall US tour I support of his latest solo album, "Sweetzerland Manifesto."

The rocker's first full studio record since 2009's "Have Guitar, Will Travel" was recorded at Studio 1480 in Los Angeles and produced by the guitarist and Bruce Witkin, with additional help from longtime Aerosmith associate Jack Douglas, who co-wrote and co-produced a number of tracks.

The project sees Perry collaborating with guest vocalists Robin Zander of Cheap Trick, David Johansen and Terry Reid, and others including Johnny Depp, Zak Starkey, and his own sons Tony and Roman Perry.

The 10-date fall trek - which will open in Sioux City, IA on November 30 - will see Perry joined a lineup that includes bandmate Brad Whitford and Extreme singer Gary Cherone. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Aerosmith's Joe Perry Announces US Solo Tour

Aerosmith's Residency Plans Revealed By Joe Perry

Joe Perry Jams With Stone Temple Pilots and Cheap Trick Stars

Alice Cooper Talks Forming Group With Joe Perry And Johnny Depp

KISS' Paul Stanley, Joe Perry and Jason Bonham Going To Rock Camp

Guns N' Roses Star Joins Joe Perry And Friends Jam

Aerosmith Guitarist Announces Joe Perry And Friends Shows

Stone Temple Pilots Jam With Joe Perry And Johnny Depp

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Joined by All-Star Guests At Club Show

Joe Perry Joined By Special Guests For CES Performance

More Joe Perry News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Def Leppard Lead Rock Hall Nominations- Led Zeppelin Release Trailer For 50th Anniversary Release- Aerosmith's Joe Perry Announces US Solo Tour- more

Journey Legend Steve Perry Streaming New Album Online- Liam Gallagher Questioned By Police Over Domestic Assault Suspicion- Ozzy Osbourne Postpones More Shows To Recover- more

Ozzy Osbourne Hospitalized and Has Surgery- Video Of Nirvana Cal Jam Reunion Goes Online- Metallica's Full Austin City Limits Fest Set Streaming Online- Tantric Singled Out- more

Guns N' Roses Welcomed To The Jungle Of Protest- Fleetwood Mac Tribute Tom Petty At Tour Kickoff- Sex Pistols Frontman Slams Green Day- Eagles Heading Down Under- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Def Leppard Lead Rock Hall Nominations

Led Zeppelin Release Trailer For 50th Anniversary Release

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Announces US Solo Tour

2019 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Nominees Announced

Clutch Reveal Holiday Concert Series Details

Ministry's Sin Quirin New Band 3 Headed Snake Release First Video

Greta Van Fleet's Austin City Limits Music Festival Streaming

Metallica Release Classic 'Blackened' Live Video

Singled Out: Camu's Empire State Of Sound

Journey Legend Steve Perry Streaming New Album Online

Liam Gallagher Questioned By Police Over Domestic Assault Suspicion

Ozzy Osbourne Postpones More Shows To Recover

Led Zeppelin Icon Jimmy Page's CBS TV Appearance Now Streaming

We Came As Romans Announce Promise Me Tribute Show To Kyle

Lindsey Buckingham Rocks Fleetwood Mac Classics At Festival

Tom Petty Box Set Makes Top 10 Chart Debut

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Tremonti Live

Sites and Sounds: Trailing Of The Sheep Festival

Remembering Geoff Emerick

Sean Ardoin - Kreole Rock and Soul

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live In Chicago

Root 66 Week: Grand Old Grizzly - Pure Country Pyrite

Root 66 Week: The Mountain Home Family - Come See About Me

Root 66 Week: Dennis K. Duff - Songs from Lyon County

Root 66 Week: Banjo Nickaru & Western Scooches - Get Us Out Of Fearland

The Public Image Is Rotten

Alien Country - Like My Life Depends on It

Mettle - 27 Ghosts

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest and Deep Purple Live

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

Fall Out Boy: The Road To Wrigley

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.