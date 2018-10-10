Aerosmith's Joe Perry Announces US Solo Tour

(hennemusic) Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry has announced that he will be hitting the road for a fall US tour I support of his latest solo album, "Sweetzerland Manifesto."

The rocker's first full studio record since 2009's "Have Guitar, Will Travel" was recorded at Studio 1480 in Los Angeles and produced by the guitarist and Bruce Witkin, with additional help from longtime Aerosmith associate Jack Douglas, who co-wrote and co-produced a number of tracks.

The project sees Perry collaborating with guest vocalists Robin Zander of Cheap Trick, David Johansen and Terry Reid, and others including Johnny Depp, Zak Starkey, and his own sons Tony and Roman Perry.

The 10-date fall trek - which will open in Sioux City, IA on November 30 - will see Perry joined a lineup that includes bandmate Brad Whitford and Extreme singer Gary Cherone. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





