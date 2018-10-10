News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Greta Van Fleet's Austin City Limits Music Festival Streaming

10-10-2018
Greta Van Fleet

(hennemusic) Greta Van Fleet performed at the opening weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival on October 5, and professional video of their full set is streaming online.

The Michigan rockers delivered a 7-song show featuring tracks from a pair of 2017 EP's - "Black Smoke Rising" and "From The Fires" - as well as "When The Curtain Falls", the lead single from their forthcoming debut album, "Anthem Of The Peaceful Army."

Streamed live by hennemusic from Austin's Zilker Park, the three-day event saw headline sets by Paul McCartney, Metallica and Travis Scott, as well as appearances by Arctic Monkeys, Deftones, The National, and many more; most of the lineup will return for the event's second weekend on October 12-14.

Greta Van Fleet will release "Anthem Of The Peaceful Army" on October 19; the debut was produced by Marlon Young, Al Sutton and Herschel Boone and recorded earlier this year at Blackbird Studios in Nashville, TN and Rustbelt Studios in Royal Oak, MI. Watch the performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Greta Van Fleet Streaming Their New 'Anthem'

Greta Van Fleet Streaming New Song 'Lover, Leaver'

Greta Van Fleet Expand Their Upcoming Fall Tour Plans

Greta Van Fleet Streaming New Track 'Watching Over'

Greta Van Fleet Announce Full Length Debut Album

Greta Van Fleet release 'When The Curtain Falls' video

Greta Van Fleet Release When The Curtain Falls Video

Greta Van Fleet Cancel Festival Appearance Due To Injury

Greta Van Fleet Rock New Song On Late Night TV

More Greta Van Fleet News

