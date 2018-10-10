Led Zeppelin Release Trailer For 50th Anniversary Release

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin are streaming a new video trailer for their just-released 50th anniversary book, "Led Zeppelin By Led Zeppelin." Billed as the first and only official illustrated book to be produced in collaboration with the members of the band, the clip includes footage of guitarist Jimmy Page from a recent launch event at the National Portrait Gallery in London.

"Celebrating 50 years since the band's formation, it covers the group's unparalleled musical career and features photographs of Led Zeppelin on and offstage from their very first moments together," says publishers Reel Art Press. "This definitive 400-page volume includes previously unpublished photos, artwork from the Led Zeppelin archives and contributions from photographers around the world."

Led Zeppelin launched their 50th anniversary early last month with the release of the remastered soundtrack to the concert film, "The Song Remains The Same." Watch the trailer here.

