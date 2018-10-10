News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Ministry's Sin Quirin New Band 3 Headed Snake Release First Video

10-10-2018
3 Headed Snake

3 Headed Snake, which features Sin Quirin of Ministry, have released a Matt Zane (Society 1) directed music video for their debut single, "Wisdom Screams."

The track comes from the group's debut self-titled EP and the band went retro metal with the release with influences from legendary artists like Iron Maiden, Dio and Judas Priest.

Sin had this to say, "We've decided to go back in time to reclaim our classic metal roots. We can't wait to unleash our new, yet old school type of metal to the world". Watch the video here.


Related Stories


Ministry's Sin Quirin New Band 3 Headed Snake Release First Video

More 3 Headed Snake News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Def Leppard Lead Rock Hall Nominations- Led Zeppelin Release Trailer For 50th Anniversary Release- Aerosmith's Joe Perry Announces US Solo Tour- more

Journey Legend Steve Perry Streaming New Album Online- Liam Gallagher Questioned By Police Over Domestic Assault Suspicion- Ozzy Osbourne Postpones More Shows To Recover- more

Ozzy Osbourne Hospitalized and Has Surgery- Video Of Nirvana Cal Jam Reunion Goes Online- Metallica's Full Austin City Limits Fest Set Streaming Online- Tantric Singled Out- more

Guns N' Roses Welcomed To The Jungle Of Protest- Fleetwood Mac Tribute Tom Petty At Tour Kickoff- Sex Pistols Frontman Slams Green Day- Eagles Heading Down Under- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Def Leppard Lead Rock Hall Nominations

Led Zeppelin Release Trailer For 50th Anniversary Release

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Announces US Solo Tour

2019 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Nominees Announced

Clutch Reveal Holiday Concert Series Details

Ministry's Sin Quirin New Band 3 Headed Snake Release First Video

Greta Van Fleet's Austin City Limits Music Festival Streaming

Metallica Release Classic 'Blackened' Live Video

Singled Out: Camu's Empire State Of Sound

Journey Legend Steve Perry Streaming New Album Online

Liam Gallagher Questioned By Police Over Domestic Assault Suspicion

Ozzy Osbourne Postpones More Shows To Recover

Led Zeppelin Icon Jimmy Page's CBS TV Appearance Now Streaming

We Came As Romans Announce Promise Me Tribute Show To Kyle

Lindsey Buckingham Rocks Fleetwood Mac Classics At Festival

Tom Petty Box Set Makes Top 10 Chart Debut

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Tremonti Live

Sites and Sounds: Trailing Of The Sheep Festival

Remembering Geoff Emerick

Sean Ardoin - Kreole Rock and Soul

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live In Chicago

Root 66 Week: Grand Old Grizzly - Pure Country Pyrite

Root 66 Week: The Mountain Home Family - Come See About Me

Root 66 Week: Dennis K. Duff - Songs from Lyon County

Root 66 Week: Banjo Nickaru & Western Scooches - Get Us Out Of Fearland

The Public Image Is Rotten

Alien Country - Like My Life Depends on It

Mettle - 27 Ghosts

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest and Deep Purple Live

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

Fall Out Boy: The Road To Wrigley

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.