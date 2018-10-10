Ministry's Sin Quirin New Band 3 Headed Snake Release First Video

3 Headed Snake, which features Sin Quirin of Ministry, have released a Matt Zane (Society 1) directed music video for their debut single, "Wisdom Screams."

The track comes from the group's debut self-titled EP and the band went retro metal with the release with influences from legendary artists like Iron Maiden, Dio and Judas Priest.

Sin had this to say, "We've decided to go back in time to reclaim our classic metal roots. We can't wait to unleash our new, yet old school type of metal to the world". Watch the video here.





