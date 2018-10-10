News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Camu's Empire State Of Sound

10-10-2018
Camu

Naked frontman Camu has ended his 8 year hiatus with the brand new single "Empire State Of Sound" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

I wrote & recorded the first version of Empire State Of Sound 7 years ago while I was living in East Village New York after my band Naked from Finland had broken up after our second US tour. At that point the only thing I had to my name was my guitar and I decided to write the best song I could in that moment. The song is not only a celebration of the good times I've had in New York, but a shout out, to the energy, motivation & answers those city streets gave me during dark, unforgettable & trying times. For me, New York will forever hold a very special place in my heart. It is where I found myself, the love of my life & some of the best friends & experiences that I will cherish forever, not to mention I've recorded a lot of music there & it is the first place I was able to explore & express different sides of my music style. Empire State Of Sound is a window to my NYC experience & my very own NYC anthem. My ode to NYC.

Fast forward to a few months ago, I suddenly started rearranging the song in Hawaii, out of the blue I sent it to the guys in my old band NAKED, because life is too short and I felt it was time to share my music again. The final version of the song was actually recorded by us in 4 different countries simultaneously. Voila. Empire State Of Sound.

With the video, I wanted to create something personal & authentic, rather than your generic video of a bunch dudes playing on top of a building… I lived in NYC & I walked those streets every single day for years, so I know it. I know the street hustlers, the deli owners, the restaurant workers, bartenders etc, & they all know me! There's even a shot in the video of a street hustler I used to give money too every day, it wasn't planned & it was epic! The video was purposely shot with a bunch of cuts to really emphasize the fast & ever changing pace of the city. Everything in the video is of my hood & old stomping grounds, plus a few quintessential NYC spots in the area. I actually directed the video & a friend of mine, Kevin Vonesper filmed it for me. I had two other photographers lined up to actually meet me in NYC and shoot the video originally but they both fell through on the same day haha. Kevin and I did some NYC hustling and did the whole thing in 2 hours & I added in a couple extra takes then edited the whole thing together on my laptop in Hawaii. It was really awesome to see the whole thing come together, it was the first video I directed & edited.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself right here!


Related Stories


Singled Out: Camu's Empire State Of Sound

Naked's Camu Returns To Music With New Song and Video

More Camu News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Def Leppard Lead Rock Hall Nominations- Led Zeppelin Release Trailer For 50th Anniversary Release- Aerosmith's Joe Perry Announces US Solo Tour- more

Journey Legend Steve Perry Streaming New Album Online- Liam Gallagher Questioned By Police Over Domestic Assault Suspicion- Ozzy Osbourne Postpones More Shows To Recover- more

Ozzy Osbourne Hospitalized and Has Surgery- Video Of Nirvana Cal Jam Reunion Goes Online- Metallica's Full Austin City Limits Fest Set Streaming Online- Tantric Singled Out- more

Guns N' Roses Welcomed To The Jungle Of Protest- Fleetwood Mac Tribute Tom Petty At Tour Kickoff- Sex Pistols Frontman Slams Green Day- Eagles Heading Down Under- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Def Leppard Lead Rock Hall Nominations

Led Zeppelin Release Trailer For 50th Anniversary Release

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Announces US Solo Tour

2019 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Nominees Announced

Clutch Reveal Holiday Concert Series Details

Ministry's Sin Quirin New Band 3 Headed Snake Release First Video

Greta Van Fleet's Austin City Limits Music Festival Streaming

Metallica Release Classic 'Blackened' Live Video

Singled Out: Camu's Empire State Of Sound

Journey Legend Steve Perry Streaming New Album Online

Liam Gallagher Questioned By Police Over Domestic Assault Suspicion

Ozzy Osbourne Postpones More Shows To Recover

Led Zeppelin Icon Jimmy Page's CBS TV Appearance Now Streaming

We Came As Romans Announce Promise Me Tribute Show To Kyle

Lindsey Buckingham Rocks Fleetwood Mac Classics At Festival

Tom Petty Box Set Makes Top 10 Chart Debut

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Tremonti Live

Sites and Sounds: Trailing Of The Sheep Festival

Remembering Geoff Emerick

Sean Ardoin - Kreole Rock and Soul

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live In Chicago

Root 66 Week: Grand Old Grizzly - Pure Country Pyrite

Root 66 Week: The Mountain Home Family - Come See About Me

Root 66 Week: Dennis K. Duff - Songs from Lyon County

Root 66 Week: Banjo Nickaru & Western Scooches - Get Us Out Of Fearland

The Public Image Is Rotten

Alien Country - Like My Life Depends on It

Mettle - 27 Ghosts

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest and Deep Purple Live

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

Fall Out Boy: The Road To Wrigley

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.