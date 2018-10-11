News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Steely Dan Shares Details For Walter Becker Street Naming Ceremony

10-11-2018
Steely Dan

(hennemusic) Steely Dan are sharing more details about a previously-announced October 28 street naming ceremony in New York City in honor of the late Walter Becker.

A noon-time event in the Forest Hills section of Queens will see the corner of 112th Street and 72nd Drive co-named "Walter Becker Way" during a street sign unveiling for the late rocker, who passed away last fall from esophageal cancer at the age of 67.

Jim Kerr of New York's Classic Rock Q104.3 will serve as the Master Of Ceremonies, with the station set to stream the event via Facebook Live.

The hour-long ceremony will begin with opening remarks by New York City Council Member Karen Koslowitz of the 29th District, who proposed the street renaming; screenwriter Howard A. Rodman will deliver a keynote address in honor of his late friend.

"Walter's fans have decades of experience holding 'Danfests' throughout the country," says Becker's widow, Delia, "and they always find innovative and eclectic ways of celebrating. It will undoubtedly be a fun and free gathering to honor and commemorate Walter as only they can!" Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


