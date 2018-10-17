News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Greta Van Fleet Get Mashed Up With Led Zeppelin

10-17-2018
Greta Van Fleet

Greta Van Fleet have been turning heads with their classic rock sound and have been drawing comparisons with Led Zeppelin. DJ Cummerbund apparently scratched his head at the comparison and decided to do a mashup to see if it holds up.

He took the vocals of Greta Van Fleet's Josh Kiszka in "When The Curtain Falls" and mixed them with music from the Led Zeppelin classic "The Winter Song."

He had this to say, "I was tired of people saying Greta Van Fleet sounds like Led Zeppelin. So I created the supergroup 'Ledda Van Fleppelin' to prove that they don't sound anything alike." Check it out and judge for yourself here.


